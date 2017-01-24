Couple married for almost 60 years seeks help with wheelchair ra - WNEM TV 5

Couple married for almost 60 years seeks help with wheelchair ramp

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

An elderly Mid-Michigan couple has been married for more than 50 years, but they are asking for help to keep their relationship rolling along.

The husband is in a wheelchair and his wife needs a ramp installed at their home.

"It's hard because I want to be there all the time and I can't be," said Susan Napora, the couple's granddaughter.

She said her grandparents are in desperate need of help. Her grandfather is confined to a wheelchair and her grandmother struggles to find ways to get him from place to place.

Napora said her grandparents need a wheelchair ramp on the back of their home.

"It is hard for me to do a lot of stuff. I can't life. He's thin, but he's still heavy," said Deanne Turek, grandmother.

Turek and her husband Gary are both 78-years-old. They have been married for 59 years. She said they get by pretty well day-to-day, but the physical aspect of transporting her husband is taking its toll.

That is why she is hoping someone could build a wheelchair ramp on their Thomas Township home.

"With the ramp being on the back, we have deer running across the field so he'll be able to go out and watch the deer. That would be special for him and me," Turek said.

Napora said a ramp would bring more than accessibility to her grandparents, it would bring a peace of mind as well.

"It would be amazing just for them to have the help so grandma doesn't have to feel like a burden calling everybody for help," Napora said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • Michelle Obama discusses emotional scars from critics

    Michelle Obama discusses emotional scars from critics

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:52:40 GMT
    Michelle Obama says breaking the glass ceiling in becoming the first black first lady left a few lasting emotional scars.    Obama spoke at an event for the Women's Foundation of Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. The Denver Post reports Obama said she was hurt "knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color." The Post says she referenced people calling ...More >
    Michelle Obama says breaking the glass ceiling in becoming the first black first lady left a few lasting emotional scars.    Obama spoke at an event for the Women's Foundation of Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. The Denver Post reports Obama said she was hurt "knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color." The Post says she referenced people calling ...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.