Couple married for almost 60 years seeks help with wheelchair ramp

An elderly Mid-Michigan couple has been married for more than 50 years, but they are asking for help to keep their relationship rolling along.

The husband is in a wheelchair and his wife needs a ramp installed at their home.

"It's hard because I want to be there all the time and I can't be," said Susan Napora, the couple's granddaughter.

She said her grandparents are in desperate need of help. Her grandfather is confined to a wheelchair and her grandmother struggles to find ways to get him from place to place.

Napora said her grandparents need a wheelchair ramp on the back of their home.

"It is hard for me to do a lot of stuff. I can't life. He's thin, but he's still heavy," said Deanne Turek, grandmother.

Turek and her husband Gary are both 78-years-old. They have been married for 59 years. She said they get by pretty well day-to-day, but the physical aspect of transporting her husband is taking its toll.

That is why she is hoping someone could build a wheelchair ramp on their Thomas Township home.

"With the ramp being on the back, we have deer running across the field so he'll be able to go out and watch the deer. That would be special for him and me," Turek said.

Napora said a ramp would bring more than accessibility to her grandparents, it would bring a peace of mind as well.

"It would be amazing just for them to have the help so grandma doesn't have to feel like a burden calling everybody for help," Napora said.

