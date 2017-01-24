UPDATE: Assault suspect captured thanks to public tips

Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.More >
A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.More >
You've seen them on air -- take the quiz to learn more about the current TV5 anchors.More >
You've seen them on air -- take the quiz to learn more about the current TV5 anchors.More >
A missing toddler and her dog has been found safe after a massive search in Arenac County.More >
A missing toddler and her dog has been found safe after a massive search in Arenac County.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It was the go-to place where you could find just about anything in one small community.More >
It was the go-to place where you could find just about anything in one small community.More >
A 16-year-old Port Huron boy is home and safe after he was reported missing.More >
A 16-year-old Port Huron boy is home and safe after he was reported missing.More >