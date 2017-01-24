UPDATE: Assault suspect captured thanks to public tips - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Assault suspect captured thanks to public tips

By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Jay Gilbert Jay Gilbert
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An assault suspect has been captured thanks to help from the public. 

Jay Gilbert, 27, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and probation violation.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County issued a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

On Wednesday, they announced he had been captured. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

