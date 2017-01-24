Rayson, Keene combine for 55 to lead CMU past Bowling Green - WNEM TV 5

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Braylon Rayson and Marcus Keene combined for 55 points as Central Michigan held off Bowling Green 82-76 on Tuesday night.
   Rayson, with 27 points on 10-for-23 shooting, scored 20 or better for his sixth-straight game. Keene, the NCAA scoring leader coming off a 50-point performance at Miami (Ohio) with 10 3-pointers, scored 28 points, including 11 of 13 at the foul line.
   The Chippewas (13-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) led 42-30 at halftime and are 9-0 when leading at the half this season. Central Michigan finished 22 of 26 at the free-throw line, while Bowling Green was 9 of 18. Luke Meyer tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with seven points and two blocked shots for the Chippewas.
   Rodrick Caldwell led Bowling Green (8-12, 2-5) with 19 points, Wes Alcegaire added 16 and Demajeo Wiggins 11 with 22 rebounds, the latter a career best.

