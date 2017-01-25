Consumer Alert: Crooks using key fobs to steal your car - WNEM TV 5

Consumer Alert: Crooks using key fobs to steal your car

Your key fob could give crooks the opportunity to steal your car. 

Authorities are seeing an increase in break-ins involving vehicles that use keyless entry. 

Investigators believe criminals are using a relay box to intercept the fob's code. That code is then sent to another device that now acts as the vehicle's fob, allowing the crook to unlock the car, start it, and drive away. 

"You can't stop this kind of theft right now. We tested 35 vehicles. Eighteen of them were able to start with the device as well and drive off," Roger Morris with the National Insurance Crime Bureau said. 

The National Insurance Crime lab said drivers who own vehicles with this technology should be careful when they lock their vehicles and look for anyone near them acting suspiciously or carrying a strange device. 

