Mike Tyson to perform 'knockout' show in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Mike Tyson to perform 'knockout' show in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Former boxer Mike Tyson is coming to Mid-Michigan and he told TV5's Scott Johnson his show is a knockout. 

"Because it is a dynamite show, and when it's over you are going to be able to see me and talk to me and have a meet and greet session, and I'm sure you are going to be entertained," Tyson said over Skype.

The former heavyweight champ will be performing his renowned stage show about his life at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on Friday at 8 p.m. 

He said the show will bring out different emotions from everybody. 

“People give me so many different kind of experiences.  Some are sad, some are happy, some they don't know. It is so many different personalities in this show you just don't know if you are going to be happy, you are going to be sad, it is like a roller coaster of emotions that I should say," Tyson said.

Tickets for the show start at $19. For more information, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • 'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.