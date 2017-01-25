Mike Tyson to perform 'knockout' show in Mid-Michigan

Former boxer Mike Tyson is coming to Mid-Michigan and he told TV5's Scott Johnson his show is a knockout.

"Because it is a dynamite show, and when it's over you are going to be able to see me and talk to me and have a meet and greet session, and I'm sure you are going to be entertained," Tyson said over Skype.

The former heavyweight champ will be performing his renowned stage show about his life at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on Friday at 8 p.m.

He said the show will bring out different emotions from everybody.

“People give me so many different kind of experiences. Some are sad, some are happy, some they don't know. It is so many different personalities in this show you just don't know if you are going to be happy, you are going to be sad, it is like a roller coaster of emotions that I should say," Tyson said.

Tickets for the show start at $19. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.