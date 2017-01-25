Federal money to fix water crisis in question after EPA freeze - WNEM TV 5

Federal money to fix water crisis in question after EPA freeze

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Federal money to fix Flint's water crisis is now in question after a big freeze on the EPA. 

Congress approved $100 million in aid for Flint last month, but Tuesday President Donald Trump froze many EPA grants. 

According to The Detroit News, Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Representative Dan Kildee all asked the president to assure there will be no delays in sending funding to Flint. 

Word about the frozen grants came as details of an EPA action plan were leaked to the media. It calls for more than $800 million in cuts to environmental programs and specifically targets regulations on pollution from power plants and automobiles. 

"We want regulations, but we want real regulations that mean something. I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist. I believe in it. But it's out of control," President Trump said. 

In the meantime, it could be difficult to get new information from the EPA itself. 

The Trump Administration issued a media blackout on the agency, banning press releases and social media posts. 

