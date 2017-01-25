Nationwide challenge gets babies, toddlers reading - WNEM TV 5

Nationwide challenge gets babies, toddlers reading

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Parents are encouraged to join a nationwide challenge designed to get babies and toddlers off to a good start in life.

This challenge is all about cracking open a book and reading.

The Public Libraries of Saginaw is inviting families to join the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

Research shows students who are read to during early childhood have better success in school. Reading to kids at an early age can help broaden their vocabulary and prepare them to enter Kindergarten with skills they need to succeed.

Families who want to join can stop by any branch of the Public Libraries of Saginaw and pick up your child’s challenge bag and reading log.

The program is available to families with children between the ages of birth and five years old.

For more information, call 989-755-0904 ext. 1125. 

