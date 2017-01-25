Mid-Michigan hotel, waterpark among best in nation

A Mid-Michigan hotel and waterpark has been named one of the best in the nation.

Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark in Frankenmuth was named 5th Best Hotel for Families in the U.S. by TripAdvisor.

The recognition is part of the travel planning and booking site's Travelers' Choice Awards. Winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers worldwide.

Zehnder's Splash Village is one of the few indoor water parks in the nation offering two distinct waterparks, including one with a retractable roof.

