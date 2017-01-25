Bob Evans sells restaurant locations

A popular family restaurant chain plans to sell all its store locations to focus on its refrigerated food business.

USA Today reports Bob Evans Farms were sold to an affiliate of Golden Gate Capital for $565 million. As part of the deal, proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

The first Bob Evans Restaurant opened in 1962 in Rio Grande, Ohio. They are currently based in New Albany, Ohio.

The split will allow the company to focus on its BEF Foods division, including its refrigerated side dishes like mashed potatoes and sausages.

There are more than 500 full-service Bob Evans Restaurants throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, according to the company’s website.

The restaurants will continue to operate under the new management, according to USA Today.

To all our fantastic fans: we are not going anywhere. We are excited for new opportunities at our restaurants and continuing to serve you! pic.twitter.com/FAv2puOe0X — Bob Evans Farms (@BobEvansFarms) January 25, 2017

