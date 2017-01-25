Whooping cough on the rise in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Whooping cough on the rise in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Health officials say a potentially deadly disease in infants is on the rise in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Oakland County Health Division are warning parents of an increase in the number of pertussis cases, also known as whooping cough.

There were 185 identified pertussis cases in Oakland County last year, accounting for 41 percent of 448 cases statewide. That's more than four times the 43 cases the county had in 2015, when it accounted for 9 percent of 496 cases statewide.

“The State of Michigan is reporting an increase in pertussis, especially in childcare and preschool settings where children are not old enough to have received the complete five doses of vaccine to be fully immunized,” said Kathy Forzley, health officer at the Health Division. “Antibiotics are effective in treating pertussis symptoms as well as reduce the risk of a person who has been exposed to pertussis from spreading the disease to others.”

Pertussis is a very contagious disease that spreads easily. Infants young than 12 months are at the greatest risk, experts say.

The illness usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever. After 1 to 2 weeks, severe coughing begins.

Pertussis can cause violent and rapid coughing, over and over, until the air is gone from the lungs and people are forced to inhale with a loud "whooping" sound.

Those infected can spread the disease by coughing or sneezing in close contact with others who breathe in the bacteria.

The MDHHS said infants and children should receive the DTaP vaccine to prevent against the illness. Doses of the vaccine are given at 2, 4, 6 and 15 months. The last dose is given at 4 years old.

For more information on whooping cough, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • 'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.