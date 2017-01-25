Man fatally shot after struggle with deputy in Michigan

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed after struggling with a sheriff's deputy at a home in western Michigan.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety in suburban Grand Rapids identified the man Wednesday as 30-year-old Johnathan David Sper.

Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma says deputies responded Tuesday night to a domestic dispute between two adult brothers at an Algoma Township home. Two deputies went to the home and separated the men before one of the brothers struggled with a deputy. Stelma says that deputy was injured and shots were fired, killing the man in the struggle. The other brother wasn't injured.

Stelma said the injured deputy had cuts and bruises. His name hasn't been released, nor that of Sper's brother.

