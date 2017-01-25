Zehnder's Snowfest 2017 - WNEM TV 5

Zehnder's Snowfest 2017

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is underway. The annual ice and snow sculpting competition is heating up Little Bavaria with 5 days of competition, fun and festivities for the whole family.  TV5 is a proud sponsor of the event, and will be broadcasting on location. Check below for some of our coverage, and click here for the schedule of events.

Slideshow: Zehnder's Snowfest

Take a pic with the TV5 Snapchat filter

'Balmy' weather won't stop Snowfest

Warmer temps create concern for Snowfest organizers, carvers

'Chill down' helping Snowfest sculptors turn visions to reality

Slideshow: Ice sculptures at Zehnder's Snowfest

Slideshow: Snow sculptures at Zehnder's Snowfest

Temps plunge just in time for Zehnder's Snowfest

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

