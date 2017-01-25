Michigan Supreme Court looking at porch shooting case

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a man who fatally shot an unarmed woman on his porch in suburban Detroit in 2013.

The court is focusing on jury instructions in Theodore Wafer's highly publicized trial.

Wafer shot 19-year-old Renisha McBride through a screen door in Dearborn Heights. He said he was afraid after being awakened by pounding, but jurors convicted him of second-degree murder.

Wafer wanted a jury instruction that said he feared harm because McBride was trying to break into his house. But Judge Dana Hathaway said the evidence didn't support it. McBride was drunk and had crashed her car that night.

In an order released Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will hear arguments about whether the lack of that jury instruction violated Wafer's rights.

