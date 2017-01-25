Police: Man stabs wife to death while 3 children home

A Michigan man is in custody after police say he stabbed his wife to death with their three children in the home.

It happened on Monday, Jan. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Applebrook in Oakland County’s Commerce Township.

Investigators received a call from a 10-year-old child who said their father grabbed a knife during an argument with the child's mother.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the father, a 36-year-old Commerce Township man, covered in blood.

The husband opened the door and allowed police into the home, telling them his wife was dead.

Deputies found the 38-year-old woman in the living room. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police also located a kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon.

The father was also taken to a local hospital for self-inflicted injuries. He is under hospital watch and being interviewed by police.

All three of the couple’s children were on the second floor of the home.

They were not harmed, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.