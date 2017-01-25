Man killed in SUV after dropping off son at school

Police say a man was fatally shot after he dropped off his son at a Detroit school.

The victim was killed Wednesday as he sat in his SUV outside Mark Twain Elementary-Middle School. Police Chief James Craig says the shooter, wearing an orange hoodie, entered the vehicle or might have been a passenger. The boy was in the school at the time.

Craig says it's "very disturbing." The suspect, a male, ran away from the scene.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

