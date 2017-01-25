Are you Michigan's newest millionaire?

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery, earning them a $1 million prize. The numbers were 08-42-54-63-67.

The winning ticket was bought online and the winner has yet to come forward.

If you have the lucky ticket, you should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim your prize.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening and you can see the numbers right here on WNEM TV5 news at 11.

