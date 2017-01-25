Former police officer sentenced on child porn charges - WNEM TV 5

Former police officer sentenced on child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
Brent Vanderhaar appears in court during his sentencing on March 6, 2017. (Source: WNEM) Brent Vanderhaar appears in court during his sentencing on March 6, 2017. (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A retired Mid-Michigan police officer who plead guilty to child porn charges after more than 100,000 images were found on his computer was sentenced on Monday.

Brent Vanderhaar, a former Saginaw police detective, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 24 for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to do a crime.

Vanderhaar was arrested on his way home from a deer hunting trip in Nov. of 2015 after three SD cards were found at a McDonald’s Mobile gas station, located at the intersection of M-13 and Beaver Road in Bay County's Kawkawlin Township.

Investigators said Vanderhaar stopped at the gas station and dropped the cards which were later found by store employees.

A manager viewed the images that appeared to show minors in compromising positions and contacted police.

Officials said during earlier court proceedings that the images involved two minors, related to him by marriage.

Their mother, Vanderhaar's former wife, said he used his position as a family member to steal their innocence.

"You took advantage of my entire world. Those girls are my world. All they wanted was a happy house. All they wanted was to feel safe, especially in their own home. You violated them in ways I never thought you were capable of," she said.

Vanderhaar apologized in court and to the family.

"I wake up with shame and regret that I'm going to carry for the rest of my life. Everything I had is gone and there's nothing I can do to get it back," he said.

The victims' mother said she has forgiven him because she doesn't want feelings of anger and hate for the rest of her life.

"I don't hate you, not even a little bit. I hurt for you and I hurt for your children," she said.

Vanderhaar was sentenced to one year in county jail with credit for 365 days already served. He was also given five years probation.

He is not to have contact with any girl under the age of 18 nor if he allowed to own a camera of any kind, including a camera phone.

The judge told Vanderhaar if he doesn't comply with the rules he will go to prison.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • Western Michigan man dies in accident at grain elevator

    Western Michigan man dies in accident at grain elevator

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:04:47 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
    Authorities say a western Michigan man has died in an industrial accident at a grain elevator.    The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Daniel Hibma of Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after being removed from the Caledonia Farmers Elevator.    Sheriff Lawrence Stelma says Hibma was believed to have become stuck after cleaning the grain elevator, although Stelma says his death remains under investigation.    MLive.com report...More >
    Authorities say a western Michigan man has died in an industrial accident at a grain elevator.    The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Daniel Hibma of Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after being removed from the Caledonia Farmers Elevator.    Sheriff Lawrence Stelma says Hibma was believed to have become stuck after cleaning the grain elevator, although Stelma says his death remains under investigation.    MLive.com report...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.