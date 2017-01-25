Cash reward offered to track man down

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered to track down a wanted Mid-Michigan man.

James Jackson,25, is wanted for felony warrants of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana.

He is 5’8” tall, weighs 400 pounds and is known to be around Father Dukette Boulevard and River Village Apartments in Flint.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-422-JAIL.

