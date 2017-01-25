Unseasonably warm weather causing potholes to pop up - WNEM TV 5

Unseasonably warm weather causing potholes to pop up

The sound of busy traffic is periodically interrupted by the cringe-worthy thud of a car driving over a pothole.

It's a familiar sound for people driving around Mid-Michigan and a problem that frustrates many drivers.

When it's 20 degrees and snowing one day and then 50 degrees and sunny the next, the problematic potholes start popping up in the middle of the road.

"Certain areas where it gets bad before, it gets worse," said Matthew Ely, with the Saginaw County Road Commission.

With it only being January, that is a pattern road crews will be battling for the next several months.

Ely is a patcher and driver for the road commission. He said this is only the beginning of pothole season.

"We still have the spring to go. There's still a lot of winter left so when things cool down, things will tighten up and then we get to the spring and you're going to see some bigger holes probably," Ely said.

Most of the issues are caused from the weather.

Darren Mallars is a driver and patcher for the Bay County Road Commission.

He said the temperatures have made his work especially difficult because they are out working earlier in the year than normal.

"This warm weather that we got here is really tearing up the roads and just trying to keep up with everything is a full time job this time of year when the weather is like this," Mallars said.

While crews work to fix hundreds of miles of road each day they offer drivers some simple, yet useful advice.

"Slow down. If you see a road and you see chunks laying on the road and there's water or something there, slow down. There may be a hole underneath that water," Ely said.

