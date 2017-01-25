Unseasonably warm weather causing potholes to pop up

Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
For the first time, the federal government is proposing cutting the nicotine level in cigarettes so they aren't so addictive.More >
A stunning confession was made inside a Michigan courtroom as a suspect admitted to killing a high school student during an armed robbery last year.More >
A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
