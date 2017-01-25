Northwood men's basketball team prepares for big weekend - WNEM TV 5

Northwood men's basketball team prepares for big weekend

(Midland)  The home team has had the advantage in the series between Northwood
and Wayne State. Last season, Northwood picked up a 94-80 victory over
the Warriors. The game was a part of the dedication ceremony for Riepma
Arena. That extended the home team’s winning streak in the series to seven
games - the last time a road team has earned a win came February 11,
2012 when NU won at WSU. Northwood has lost the last four games played
in Detroit. Wayne State holds the advantage in the all-time series 36-27,
which dates back to the 1975-76 season.
  Northwood & Saginaw Valley each won on their home court a year ago.
NU used a 39-point performance from Maurice Jones in a 94-84 win over
SVSU. The Cardinals then won 74-68 at the Ryder Center. Saginaw Valley
swept the season series in 2014-15 after Northwood had won the previous
six meetings between the two teams. Overall, Northwood holds a 51-48
edge in the all-time series, which dates back to the 1969-70 season.
