Saginaw Valley State junior swimmer Shaun Yap earns honor

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its 10th weekly awards for the swimming and diving season. Saginaw Valley State junior Shaun Yap earned GLIAC Male Athlete of the Week accolades for the second time this year, while Grand Valley State senior Leonie Van Noort captured GLIAC Female Athlete of the Week honors also for the second time this season.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Shaun Yap , Saginaw Valley State

Saginaw Valley State junior swimmer Shaun Yap had a trio of first place finishes and a runner-up showing on Friday in the team's dual meet against the Wayne State Warriors. Yap had top finishes in the 100 breast, 200 breast and was part of the 200 free relay, swimming the anchor lap with the fastest split in the meet. The second place finish was as part of the 200 medley relay, where he swam the breaststroke leg, adding another split that was the fastest in the meet.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Leonie Van Noort, Grand Valley State



Grand Valley State senior Leonie Van Noort has been named the GLIAC Swimmer of the Week after turning in an outstanding performances in the No. 8 Lakers victory over Indianapolis. Van Noort shattered pool record in the 500 free (4:55.59), while also setting a pool record time in the 200 free to open the 500 free. Van Noort touched first in the 100 back (58.50) and swam the last leg of the Lakers’ 200 medley relay team that finished first.

