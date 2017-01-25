GLIAC Recognizes 1,197 Fall All-Academic & All-Excellence - WNEM TV 5

GLIAC Recognizes 1,197 Fall All-Academic & All-Excellence

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced the 2016 Fall GLIAC All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams. A total of 1,197 student-athletes achieved all-academic recognition, including 559 on the All-Academic team and 638 on the All-Excellence list.

Criteria states the student-athlete must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student. All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. Grades are based on marks from the fall semester of 2016.

Below are the 2016 GLIAC Fall All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams:

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS (559)

ALL-ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE (638)

Men's Cross Country (52)

Men's Cross Country (66)

Women's Cross Country (38)

Women's Cross Country (96)

Football (285)

Football (179)

Men's Soccer (46)

Men's Soccer (49)

Women's Soccer (62)

Women’s Soccer (121)

Women's Tennis (27)

Women's Tennis (38)

Volleyball (49)

Volleyball (89)
