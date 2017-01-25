Ninety-Nine Northwood Student-Athletes Earn GLIAC All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Honors

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics placed a total of 99 student-athletes on the All-Academic and All-Academic Excellence teams from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics (GLIAC), the league announced Wednesday (January 25).

Northwood had a total of 47 student-athletes earn All-Academic Honors, while 52 were placed on the All-Academic Excellence team.

In order to earn All-Academic or All-Academic excellence honors, student-athletes must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student. All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. Grades are based on marks from the fall semester of 2016.

In total, 1,197 student-athletes from the 15 GLIAC schools earned All-Academic or All-Academic Excellence honors (561 All-Academic, 640 All-Academic Excellence).

ACADEMIC

Men's Cross Country: 3

Women's Cross Country: 3

Football: 29

Women's Soccer: 4

Men's Soccer: 5

Women's Tennis: 1

Volleyball: 2

ACADEMIC TOTAL: 47

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Men's Cross Country: 3

Women's Cross Country: 1

Football: 23

Women's Soccer: 12

Men's Soccer: 5

Women's Tennis: 4

Volleyball: 4

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE TOTAL: 52

