Saginaw Spirit to Honor Vincent Trocheck on February 1

SAGINAW, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit are proud to announce as part of our 15-year anniversary celebration, we will retire our first number to the rafters of The Dow Event Center on Wednesday, February 1 when the Spirit take on the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The Spirit will retire Vincent Trocheck’s No. 89 in a pregame ceremony prior to the game on Wednesday, February 1. The former OHL Red Tilson Trophy winner (Most Outstanding Player) and World Junior Gold medalist is the Spirit’s second ranked scorer in franchise history, posting 94 goals and 146 assists in 236 career games with the red, white, and blue. His 146 assists is tops in Spirit franchise history.

“Considering all the great hockey players that have played for the Saginaw Spirit over the past 15 seasons, I am very much honored to be the first Spirit Alumni to have my jersey retired.” said Trocheck.

“My time as a player for the Saginaw Spirit helped me to develop my career both on and off the ice. I am very grateful and I won’t ever forget what the organization has done for me.”

The 23-year-old Trocheck is now in his fourth NHL season with the Florida Panthers. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native is coming off of a career season in 2015-16, scoring 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 76 games. This season, Trocheck was selected to compete in the World Cup of Hockey for Team North America. After an impressive start to the 2016-17 campaign, Trocheck was selected to participate in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.

“On behalf of Dick Garber, the Saginaw Spirit players, coaches and fans, we are very proud to welcome Vince Trocheck back to the Dow Event Center.” said Spirit President & Managing Partner Craig Goslin.

“His (Trocheck’s) No. 89 will be the first jersey retired in our 15-year history and is a well-deserved honor. Not only is Vince immensely talented, his compete level was always on high and his passion for winning, on and off the ice, is second to none. During the ceremony, we also are looking forward to recognizing his Father, Vince Sr. and Mother, Rita, and the entire Trocheck family for their relentless support of Vince and the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club.“

Trocheck will be signing autographs in the Bud Light Blue Line Club prior to the game Wednesday, February 1.

The Saginaw Spirit would like to thank Dale Tallon and the entire Florida Panthers staff for their flexibility in allowing Vincent and his family to share this special moment with our fans.

