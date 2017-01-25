Firebirds Host Hamilton Bulldogs for Backpack Night This Saturday

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Event Center for the final time in the month of January this Saturday, Jan. 28 against the Hamilton Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for ‘Backpack Night’ and the final ‘Firebirds Fight Hunger’ game of the season.

As part of the on-going partnership with the Foodbank of Eastern Michigan, fans can bring in at least three canned or boxed food items to any Firebirds’ home game in the month of January to receive a complimentary silver level ticket.

Saturday is also the second-annual ‘Backpack’ night for the Flint Firebirds. In partnership with the Foodbank of Eastern Michigan, there will be authentic custom CCM player duffle bags with a minimum cash value of $250 worth of donations inside each bag from local sponsors on the arena concourse throughout the Firebirds’ game Saturday. There will be a silent auction for each of the duffle bags with the starting bid listed at $200. The duffle bags will be stitched with each Flint Firebirds player’s number and last name in addition to the Firebirds’ logo. A donation of $100 can feed a child for an entire school year.

The goal of the Backpack Program is to provide children at risk of hunger with easy access to healthy, non-perishable food items that meet their weekend nutritional needs during the school year. The program fills the gap in the federally funded feeding programs already in place at the schools.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan Backpack Program currently serves over 160 schools in 22 counties and over 8,000 children every weekend. In Genesee County there are 24,000 children who are food insecure. Currently there is only funding for 2,000 children to participate in the Backpack Program. The backpacks contain 2 Breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners and several snacks every weekend. The food is kid friendly, shelf stable, nutritious and easy for the child to prepare themselves.

Additionally, the Lapeer Lightning Hockey Team is donating $750 to the Backpack Program on Backpack night and all 18 players along with their parents are volunteering for the evening to help make Backpack night a success.

Single game tickets for the Flint Firebirds 2016-17 season are $12 for Bronze, $15 for Silver, $19 for Gold and $25 for VIP seating. Prices are unchanged from last season and all seats are reserved / assigned seating. Parking has been reduced to $5 dollars which is new this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or online by clicking ticketmaster.com.

