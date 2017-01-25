Trump's freeze on EPA grants concerns Flint officials - WNEM TV 5

Trump's freeze on EPA grants concerns Flint officials

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

President Donald Trump had a busy first week signing executive orders.

One of those orders instructed the EPA to freeze all of its grants and contracts with states. That raised concerns in Mid-Michigan over federal funding approved for the Flint water crisis.

Wendy Kennedy is reliant on bottled water. The water crisis forced her to give up hot baths, which she said helped minimize pain from a skin condition she suffers from called scleroderma.

Kennedy said she believes her president will come through for Flint.

"I believe in Trump and I really do believe that if he made that decision then it was either that he has a plan for us, I'm hoping," Kennedy said.

According to some reports, Trump ordered a freeze on activity at the EPA. That could put in jeopardy millions of dollars Congress approved late last year to help fix and repair Flint's water infrastructure.

Eric Mays, Flint councilman, is trying to figure out where the money currently stands.

"If President Trump delays this money, then I'm hoping he has a better amount coming because the $100 million was worked on if you recall. Or they were going to shut down the government if that wasn't put in," Mays said.

The president's actions did block the EPA grants and it is unclear if that includes the millions in funding that was supposed to come to Flint.

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee took to Facebook to express his concerns. He said Trump pledged to help Flint recover from the water crisis. He said he strongly opposes any actions by Trump's administration that could delay resources getting to Flint.

Kildee went on to say he is concerned the president's actions could jeopardize much needed funding from quickly and directly reaching Flint families recovering from the ongoing crisis.

The city is waiting to hear back from the EPA concerning the funds.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

