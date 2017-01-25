Hispanic community concerned about Trump's immigration reform

President Donald Trump is expected to sign two more key executive orders on immigration as he looks to make good on his campaign promises.

They would temporarily suspend the nation's refugee program and restrict visas to several majority Muslim countries the administration has referred to as "terror prone."

Trump has already signed an order for federal resources on a border wall with Mexico. He'll also strip funding from so-called sanctuary cities, which Trump's administration said harbors illegal immigrants.

Those in the Mexican-American community in Saginaw worry about what Trump's wall would mean for them and their family.

"That wall there is very negative against Hispanics," said Santos Cruz, Saginaw business owner.

He said he would like to see the money used for the wall to be used elsewhere.

"Stick that money into building jobs for people, better jobs. Send those kids to school. You know, the American dream," Cruz said.

Gilberto Guevara, immigration consultant for the Mexican American Council, said those he spoke to in the area are scared and have a lot of unanswered questions.

"I just talked to a lady that's been here 13 years. She's really worried about what will happen to her. She now has a family, a home. Her husband works. I think folks are worried because we've established ourselves here and even undocumented, they're really looking over their shoulder," Guevara said.

For some, the American dream could turn into a real life nightmare if they are undocumented.

Juani Oliveres, president of the Genesee County Hispanic/Latino Collaborative, said the most recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump has some Mid-Michigan families worried.

"So that's the biggest fear, what happens to us as parents and as an adult and then the children get to stay behind. Where are they going to end up," Oliveres said.

The Hispanic collaborative group said there are at least 8,000 immigrants in Genesee County.

The president's immigration reform is defunding programs that help harbor undocumented immigrants.

Oliveres understands immigration reform is necessary, but believes it could stop good people from getting in as well.

"Maybe things could change with immigration, not so much of giving them a leeway, but do try to make it easier for those who do qualify and give them some sort of access to become permanent resident or citizen," Oliveres said.

