Reward in fatal shooting of Detroit officer tops $52,000

A reward for information in the slaying of a Detroit police officer now tops $52,000.

Detroit police say the reward for tips in the Nov. 22 shooting of Wayne State University Police Officer Collin Rose includes $20,000 from the FBI and about $15,000 each from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and DTE Energy.

The Detroit News reports police on Tuesday also redistributed pictures of a yellow flashlight and blue mountain bike that investigators believe were used by the suspect in Rose's death.

The 29-year-old officer was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Wayne State campus after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

A man initially arrested in the case was later released.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.