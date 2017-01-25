Case dropped in 2011 standoff; prosecutors cite mom's health

At the request of prosecutors, a judge has dismissed charges against a Detroit woman accused of firing a shot when police tried to remove her daughter from their home in 2011.

Maryanne Godboldo is ill. The prosecutor's office says she's not expected to be competent to face trial.

Godboldo was arrested nearly six years ago and charged with discharging a weapon, felonious assault and other crimes. Her case has reached courts at many levels due to appeals. The state appeals court reinstated the charges in 2016.

Defense attorney Byron Pitts says it's a "shame" that prosecutors didn't give up until Godboldo's health became an issue.

Police were at Godboldo's home in 2011 because authorities believed her daughter was at risk without proper medication. Godboldo said the anti-psychotic drug was harmful.

