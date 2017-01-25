Former U.S. attorney general visits Mid-Michigan

One of the potential point men against President Donald Trump visited Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was hired by state lawmakers in California to litigate on their behalf against the administration when needed. He was in Saginaw on Wednesday for a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event.

"I'm certain that he understands very much, if it wasn't for the work that Dr. Martin Luther King did in the 50s and 60s he would not have been the first African American attorney general," said Fred Littles, attended the event.

Holder was at the event to highlight King's lasting mark, but he also addressed the current political climate and immigration was a hot topic.

"From Berlin to the Great Wall of China, that walls have necessarily been successful. I would say we ought to be building bridges as opposed to walls," Holder said.

He also said the country needs to come together in order to succeed.

"I don't agree with a lot of things Donald Trump campaigned for and on, but he's now the president. So now I think it's in our self-interest to have him succeed," Holder said.

