Slushy snow threatens morning commute - WNEM TV 5

Slushy snow threatens morning commute

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
Courtesy: NWS Courtesy: NWS
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Slushy snow Thursday morning may make for a slippery morning commute.

Special Weather Statements have been issued by the Nation Weather Service for Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron County as light to moderate snow accumulates during the morning travel period.

Roads may be particularly slippery on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers are warned to use caution and allow extra time traveling this morning.

For more on your forecast, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.