Slushy snow threatens morning commute

Slushy snow Thursday morning may make for a slippery morning commute.

Special Weather Statements have been issued by the Nation Weather Service for Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron County as light to moderate snow accumulates during the morning travel period.

Roads may be particularly slippery on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers are warned to use caution and allow extra time traveling this morning.

