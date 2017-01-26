Happy Birthday, Michigan! How well do you know your state? - WNEM TV 5

Happy Birthday, Michigan! How well do you know your state?

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Happy 180th birthday to Michigan.

A birthday celebration took place Thursday, the anniversary of Michigan's admission into the Union on Jan. 26, 1837.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other top elected state officials attended a ceremony in the Capitol building in Lansing.

The event was called "The Turnaround" celebration because 180 represents the number of degrees needed to turn something around. Speakers said Michigan has reinvented itself throughout its history in the face of numerous challenges.

Snyder said Michigan is entering its "third era" -- one of innovation -- after the earlier logging/mining and industrial eras.

Twelve-year-old Noah Hampton Yarborough of Lansing told the crowd he hopes in 180 years, people are "selfless, caring and have empathy for others."

See how well you know Michigan's history with this short quiz: 

