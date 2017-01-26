Caught on Camera: Close call for local sheriff deputy - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Close call for local sheriff deputy

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

It was a dangerously close miss for a local sheriff deputy.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Tuscola County. 

Deputy Jon Ramirez was driving on an unknown road when he almost crashed into a car that crossed the road in front of him. 

The sheriff's department posted the video on Facebook and said many deputies log a lot of miles during their shifts and these scenarios can occur from time to time.

Luckily, no one was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

