Pistons Andre Drummond signs with Halo Burger

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond signed with Flint-based Halo Burger on Thursday as the chain’s first official spokesperson.

Drummond is a fan-favorite in the area, having led the NBA in rebounding last year. He’s a Special Olympics ambassador and an active participant in the Boys and Girls club of Auburn Hills.

It was Drummond’s involvement with FlintNOW that sparked Halo’s attention, the company said. The community-based organization works to provide clean water, health screenings and many other services to the Flint community during the water crisis.

“While we are in awe of Andre on the court, his involvement with kids, and with the Flint community really caught our attention. He shares Halo Burger’s passion for community involvement and we are very excited to have Mr. Drummond as our brand ambassador,” Chance Richie, CEO of Halo Country, LLC said. “Andre is the embodiment of our ongoing mission at Halo Burger. He delivers an amazing product on the court, while exhibiting a strong commitment to our Flint community” continues Richie. We are extremely proud to align Halo Burger with such a truly great person and are thrilled to have Andre represent our brand.”

Drummond will appear at charity and public events as well as endorsements as spokesperson for Halo Burger.

He’s also insisted creating his own signature burger to be unveiled in the spring of 2017.

“I am really excited to work with Halo Burger. Not only am I a huge fan, but I also share the same values and believe that we need to support and give back to the people that make our communities great,” Drummond said. “Getting in the test kitchen to create my signature burger is going to be awesome, and even better since we will do some good along the way.”

Halo Burger has 11 Michigan-based restaurants, including six in Flint, two in Grand Blanc, one in Burton, Birch Run and East Lansing.

It’s been serving the Flint area since 1923.

