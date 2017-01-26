More women say they were sexually abused by sports doctor - WNEM TV 5

More women say they were sexually abused by sports doctor

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

Four females have been added to a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan doctor of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar started with 18 women and girls two weeks ago. The case now involves 22 after a new filing Wednesday in federal court.

Nassar faces other lawsuits, but the case in western Michigan is the largest. He denies wrongdoing.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He's locked up without bond.

Nassar was formerly associated with USA Gymnastics and had a clinic at Michigan State University.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.