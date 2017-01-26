Arrests made in duct taped, armed home invasion case

Police have arrested three people after an armed home invasion in Tuscola County.

It happened about 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at a home on Hanes Road in Vassar Township.

The 48-year-old male resident told investigators two males broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint and duct taped him while they stole his marijuana, prescription medication and money.

Police were able to arrest one suspect the following day and later arrested the other two suspects.

Investigators believe the man was targeted.

Brandon Smallwood, 33, of Otterlake, was arrested on 14 charges including armed robbery, first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and several firearm charges.

Jennifer Ellison, 29, of Otterlake, was arrested on five charges including armed robbery, first degree home invasion, controlled substance and conspiracy charges.

Lance Swinehart, 19, of Leonard, was arrested on 14 charges including armed robbery, first degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and several firearm charges.

If you have any information, please call Det. Scott Jones at 989-673-8161 ext. 2233 or email sjones@tuscolacounty.org

