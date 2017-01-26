Man found with bags of cocaine, marijuana

An 18-year-old was arrested on several charges after police found bags of cocaine and marijuana in his possession.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a parking lot on South Mission in Mt. Pleasant.

Investigators said an officer watched as people walked to a vehicle and then sat inside for an extended period of time.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw 18-year-old Kameron Louth of Ovid allegedly holding a plastic bag and an open container of alcohol.

The vehicle door was open and the officer could smell the odor of burnt marijuana, officials said.

Louth was told to get out of the vehicle and he refused to follow directions, according to police. He eventually exited the vehicle and began to struggle with the officer as he was taken into custody, investigators said.

Once Louth was in custody, the officer found the clear plastic bag he was originally holding. Inside was approximately 1 gram of cocaine, according to police.

Officials said he was also in possession of a backpack, which contained two plastic bags with approximately 26 grams of marijuana and a smaller container with approximately 1 gram of marijuana wax.

A burnt marijuana cigarette was also recovered, police said.

Louth was booked into the Isabella County Jail for possession of narcotics and parole violation.

He was later arraigned on charges of controlled substance-possession-second offense notice, deliver/manufacture-second offense notice, resisting and obstructing, possession of marijuana and open intoxication.

His bond was set at $30,000/ten percent.

