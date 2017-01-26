Man sentenced in death of woman squatting in childhood home

A man convicted in the death of a 56-year-old woman who was living without utilities in her Detroit childhood home has been sentenced to at least 37 1/2 years in prison.

Torius Inge was convicted of second-degree murder in the May slaying of Gracie Hughes. WDIV-TV maintained his innocence at Thursday's hearing in a Detroit courtroom. He said "I miss Gracie, too."

Police say Hughes was stabbed dozens of times and had other injuries. Her body was discovered after the fire was extinguished in the dilapidated house.

The Detroit News has reported the house hadn't had water or electricity for years and was controlled by the Detroit Land Bank Authority, which owns thousands of vacant properties.

The agency said the home was on a demolition list.

Hughes had refused to leave.

