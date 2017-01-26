Sheriff fires back over racketeer, corruption lawsuit

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell is being sued, accused of deputizing people in exchange for “monetary gain.”

The suit, filed by Bately Law Firm on Jan. 25, alleges that from 2006 to 2016, Sheriff Pickell or organizations he chose would receive money for people to become deputized into the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, allowing them to work as process servers.

The lawsuit claims that people would pay between $65 to $300 a year, making their checks payable to Pickell, The Committee to Retain Sheriff Pickell, Pickell’s secretary, or a specific charity.

The suit also claims Pickell, Scott Hope and Allen & Hope Process Serving Management Co., Inc. worked together as a “loosely knit business enterprise” to keep Pickell in office.

The lawsuit, with plaintiffs: William Trier, Jeffrey McKinsey, Harold Daniel, John Harrington, Richard Sparks, Jacob Trier, Crystal Baker and Joel Mata, claims that when the Sheriff found out some of the plaintiffs didn’t support him in one of his re-election campaigns, he refused to deputize them.

Therefore keeping them from receiving work as process servers for the county.

Pickell responded to the lawsuit on Thursday saying “This whole lawsuit is bogus, it’s a lie.”

He went on to tell TV5 that at least one plaintiff named in the case is calling to get out of the lawsuit.

Pickell also said he is going to file a counter-lawsuit for slander, liable and defamation. When asked if he ever deputized anyone for money, Pickell responded “no, I can’t do that.”

He said he is going to move to dismiss the lawsuit because the “whole thing is a lie.”

The suit is asking for more than $75,000 plus triple damages and attorney fees.

