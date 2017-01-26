Sign-up for Fireworks-Free Fourth camping

The Fourth of July may seem far away, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency are already working together for a Fireworks-Free Fourth.

For the third year in a row, the DNR and the MVAA have worked together to offer the alternative camping option to veterans and other visitors, including pet owners, looking for a calmer Fourth of July.

“We are proud to partner with the DNR to offer those veterans seeking quieter Fourth of July alternative options,” Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director James Robert Redford said. "Post-traumatic stress injury, also known as post-traumatic stress disorder, can occur after a person has been through a traumatic event. For some, fireworks and other loud, unexpected noises can trigger intense feelings of stress, fear or anger, and Fireworks-Free Fourth provides an alternative when celebrating our nation’s freedom.”

The participating campgrounds are farther away from traditional community firework displays.

“We are pleased to help honor our veterans by offering alternative camping options for veterans, or anyone, who wants a quieter experience in Michigan's great outdoors,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. "It's early enough that campsite reservations are still available in all of these parks."

Here is a list of the participating parks:

*Fireworks-Free Fourth of July parks are located far from community displays; however, the DNR cannot guarantee that fireworks will not be set off near the state parks. Aerial fireworks such as Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in Michigan state parks at any time, but small, low-impact fireworks such as fountain fireworks, sparklers and ground spinners are allowed.

