Man convicted of assault , had prior convictions

A Mid-Michigan man has been convicted of assault after attempting to strangle his partner.

Mark Vasquez Jr., 35, from Mt. Pleasant, was convicted by a federal jury on Jan. 26.

Prosecutors said that on March 11, 2016, Vasquez strangled his partner to the point where she had trouble breathing.

It happened on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.

Vasquez had been convicted of domestic assault three previous times.

Vasquez could be sentenced up to 15-years in prison.

