Man pleads no contest in connection with shooting death of dog

A man has taken a deal in connection with the fatal shooting of a family pet.

Tyler McKeon pleaded no contest to one count of attempted killing or torturing an animal after being accused of shooting and killing a Bay County man’s dog.

In the deal, a charge of killing or torturing an animal was dropped.

Jeffrey Pickvet said he was working at his farm on Dec. 20, 2015 when he heard gunfire and a dog make a noise.

He told his wife he thought someone shot their dog, Tippy. When she went to investigate she claims she found McKeon with a gun. She told investigators she asked him if he shot a dog, and he said he shot a deer.

When Tippy’s body was found, investigators said it was clear he had been shot multiple times.

The Pickvet’s said that while McKeon denied shooting Tippy, when questioned by Michigan State Police, he admitted to shooting the dog.

A state trooper also said he found no evidence that McKeon shot a deer that day.

Records show that Tippy was killed on land that belonged to McKeon’s father.

McKeon is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

