Saginaw doctor prepared to spend 'millions' in gubernatorial run

A Saginaw doctor and political novice running to be Michigan's next governor says he's prepared to spend "millions" of his own money on the 2018 race.

Republican Jim Hines embarked Thursday on a three-day introductory tour in seven cities around Michigan.

In Lansing, the 61-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist said he's cutting back his hours at a job he loves because he feels "called to take care of the people of Michigan."

Hines is largely unknown. But he's loaned his campaign about $140,000.

