WATCH: Video shows person of interest in fatal shooting

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting at a Mid-Michigan business.

Flint Police were called to the Auto Zone, located in the 4000 block of Clio Road in Flint, just after noon on Jan. 26 for a shooting.

Daveonte Small was shot to death while sitting in his car in the parking lot.

Investigators have now released video from inside a store in efforts to track that person of interest down.

It also shows a vehicle the man was driving at the time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

