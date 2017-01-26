Caught on Camera: Man rescued from Flint River

A man has been rescued after jumping into the Flint River.

Danielle Stuart was in the downtown area and recorded the man as he floated down the river on Jan. 26.

Michigan State Police, with the help of two U of M Security Officers, threw the man a rescue disk with a tether line attached.

They were able to pull him to safety.

Click here to see Stuart's video of the man after he was pulled to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition, and the reason he jumped into the river are unclear.

**Warning: Videos contain some strong language***

