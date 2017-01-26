Michigan women runs past Northwestern

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take control and led by as many as 32 points in an 80-54 win over Northwestern on Wednesday (Jan. 25) inside Crisler Center. The win marked the 100th victory at Michigan for fifth-year head coach Kim Barnes Arico, who reached the mark faster than anyone in program history.

NU scored the opening basket of the game, but U-M ripped off a 10-0 run, getting a pair of triples from freshman Kysre Gondrezick and layups from junior Jillian Dunston and senior Siera Thompson to force a Northwestern timeout with 6:51 left in the first. U-M never trailed after, with NU only getting within five points one time the rest of the way.

Gondrezick led three double-figure scorers for Michigan, tying her career high with 22 points while hitting a career-best six triples. She also contributed seven rebounds and six assists. Junior Katelynn Flaherty eclipsed the 1,700-point mark for her career, scoring 20 points. Sophomore Hallie Thome turned in 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, with Dunston grabbing 14 boards in the contest. Thompson finished with seven points and seven assists, moving into second all-time at U-M with 493 assists.

Michigan continued to clamp down defensively the remainder of the first quarter, taking a 19-9 lead and holding NU to 4-of-18 shooting in the period.

U-M held NU to just 10 points in the second quarter, hitting the break with a 41-19 lead after a corner triple from sophomore Nicole Munger with 30 seconds remaining.

Michigan's lead dipped below 20 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but Gondrezick's fourth triple pushed the lead back to 50-28 with 4:48 on the third-quarter clock.

U-M relied on a heavy dose of Thome in the second half, getting 14 points from the sophomore in the final 20 minutes. Michigan led by as many as 32 points in the contest to move to 17-5 on the season, its best winning percentage through 22 games in school history.

The Wolverines are back in action next week, traveling to Illinois on Feb. 1. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST.

