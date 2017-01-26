Sexting scandal 'black eye' for community

Davison Mayor Tim Bishop said he’s been getting flooded with calls about the recent sexting scandal at Davison High.

“It happened in Davison you’re right. But it goes on everywhere, it just happened to roll out in our town.”

As TV5 reported on Tuesday, investigators said a 17-year-old male student uploaded more than one hundred sexually explicit photos of his classmates via Dropbox.

Authorities said the student pictures were originally captured from Snapchat.

“It’s a black eye on the area, it’s tough,” said Bishop.

The Mayor said it worries him big time. He has two children also at the school.

“A lot of peer pressure, I remember when I was in school. You’re with those kids all day everyday at a time when you are making decisions in your life that you think are okay; but may or may not be.”

Lieutenant David Kaiser with the Michigan State Police said questioning of the 17-year-old student continues, but there are still no charges.

Kaiser also said the police are teaming up with Davison High School to educate students., faculty and parents on the dangers of sending and sharing inappropriate images.

“If you’re not willing to have the whole world see what you send on that cell phone, don’t send it,” said Kaiser.

Michigan State Police say prevention is key. And that parents need to talk to their kids about the consequences.

“If you have a picture that’s inappropriate, nude or pictures of the genitals, and it’s someone under the age of 18, it’s child porn. It’s child sexually abusive material. It’s illegal and you can’t possess that. If you distribute that, it’s a felony.”

Kaiser said that felony comes with a lengthy prison sentence, in addition to photos that could haunt victims for years.

As for Bishop, he hopes this will cause students to think twice before sharing a picture.

“The most important thing is just to talk to them. Let them know what the ramifications are and what they do. And that things they do now could be out there forever.”

