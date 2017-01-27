Piglets get second chance after jumping off meat truck

A pair of piglets get a second chance at life after jumping off the back of a meat truck.

The brothers were found Thursday in Midland and were immediately taken to the local human society to get checked out, but Friday they will be taken to the Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea where they’ll be able to live out the rest of their lives.

The shelter has yet to name the little pigs and are open to suggestions.

