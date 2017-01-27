Chef Tony Gojcaj of Willow Tree passes away at 53

A well-known chef at a upscale Mid-Michigan restaurant has passed away.

Chef Tony Gojcaj was the man behind the Willow Tree restaurants in West Branch and Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.

A business partner in one of his ventures in Traverse City posted the death on Facebook saying "you always have a special place in my life."

Gojcaj was 53.

