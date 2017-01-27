Flint educator Lenore Croudy to be memorialized

A woman who made her mark on education in Mid-Michigan will be memorialized on Friday.

Lenore Croudy died last week at age 81 at Regency of Grand Blanc nursing home.

Croudy was the longest-serving member and chairwoman of the Mott Community College Board of Trustees and an educator in the Flint Community Schools for more than 40 years.

The memorial service is Friday morning at 11 at Vernon Chapel AME Church in Flint.

Visitation will take place an hour beforehand.

